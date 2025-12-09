The insurers Helvetia and Baloise announced their intention to merge at the end of April. Now the combined company's shares are being traded on the Swiss stock exchange for the first time. (archive picture) sda

The merger of Helvetia and Baloise will be followed by a cut: up to 2,600 jobs will be lost, potentially up to 1,800 in Switzerland alone. Corporate functions and back-office jobs are particularly affected.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The newly merged insurance group Helvetia Baloise is expected to cut between 2,000 and 2,600 jobs over the next three years. The Group informed employees about the planned scope of the cuts on Tuesday (today), a company spokesperson told the news agency AWP. The news was first reported by Reuters.

The newly formed Helvetia Baloise, based in Basel, employs a total of around 22,000 people in eight European markets. In the past, the head of the Group, Fabian Rupprecht, had already announced that the merger would lead to a reduction in duplication. Speculation in the media ranged as far as 2000 jobs being lost.

According to the spokesperson, between 1,400 and 1,800 jobs are likely to be cut in the home market of Switzerland between 2026 and 2028 and 260 to 330 jobs in Germany. The spokesperson went on to say that the cuts in Switzerland would primarily affect Group functions and back-office jobs. A consultation process on the planned reduction will be launched in January.