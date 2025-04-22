Logo at the headquarters of the Helvetia insurance group in St. Gallen. KEYSTONE

The merger of Baloise and Helvetia creates a new insurance giant in Switzerland. With the merger, the traditional companies are aiming for a more important role in Europe.

Helvetia and Baloise are merging to form Helvetia Baloise Holding AG.

This will create the second-largest insurer with a market share of 20 percent.

Synergy effects are expected to save around 350 million Swiss francs and enable a higher dividend. Show more

A merger of equals has been agreed, as the two companies announced today. The name of the new company will be "Helvetia Baloise Holding AG" or "Helvetia Baloise" for short.

With a combined market share of 20 percent, the aim is to create the second-largest Swiss insurance group and the largest employer in the insurance sector. At the same time, the company aims to play a leading role in Europe.

The close cultural proximity and the similar strategic orientation of both companies are the best prerequisites for a smooth integration, it was said. Together, "a new chapter with focused, profitable growth" is to be opened.

Dividend capacity to increase significantly

The merger will enable annual synergies of around 350 million Swiss francs before taxes and before policyholder participation. This does not yet include the existing cost efficiency plans.

In addition, the combined company should generate significantly more cash and the dividend capacity should increase by around 20 percent by 2029. The combined business volume amounts to around 20 billion Swiss francs and is spread across eight countries.

The transaction is based on a merger of equals based on market valuation. According to the fixed exchange ratio, one Baloise share will be exchanged for 1.0119 Helvetia shares.

Completion planned for the fourth quarter of 2025

Baloise will be merged into Helvetia and the shares of the new Group will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the securities symbol 'HBAN'. Completion of the transaction is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025 and requires the approval of the shareholders of both companies. Patria Genossenschaft, as the largest shareholder, supports the transaction.

The Board of Directors will be made up of 14 members, half from Baloise and half from Helvetia. Thomas von Planta, the current Chairman of the Baloise Board of Directors, is to be appointed Chairman. The Group's CEO will be the current Helvetia CEO Fabian Rupprecht, and the current Baloise CIO Matthias Henny will be Chief Financial Officer.

