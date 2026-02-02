A German shepherd has already bitten several people on a private property in the district of Horgen. (symbolic image) sda

After a dog attack on a supplier, a 52-year-old owner is on trial. Although her German shepherd already has a relevant history, the defense pleaded for acquittal. Unsuccessful.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two German shepherds injured a supplier on a private property in 2023, leaving him unable to work for 18 months.

The public prosecutor demands a fine of CHF 450,000, also for several earlier incidents. The defense pleads for acquittal.

The court considers the attack to be foreseeable and avoidable and completely rejects the defense's arguments. The owner is sentenced to an unconditional fine of 330,000 francs. Show more

Her dogs brought a 52-year-old Swiss woman to the district court of Horgen ZH as the accused. The charge: negligent grievous bodily harm and violation of the Dogs Act.

The public prosecutor's office demanded an unconditional fine of 150 daily rates of CHF 3,000 each - a total of CHF 450,000. The accused is a multimillionaire and has already been convicted twice with penalty orders for similar incidents, reports the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung".

Sheepdogs attack suppliers

What happened? A delivery man actually just wanted to bring the drinks: However, he was attacked by two of his customer's German shepherd dogs on the fenced-in property in October 2023. The man suffered a bite wound to his lower right leg. The incident is also said to have triggered a stress disorder that led to 18 months of incapacity to work.

The injured party and the public prosecutor did not have to appear in court. Instead, the defense made a statement - and demanded a full acquittal. The reasoning: The defendant had taken all conceivable safety precautions.

The injured party had been warned not to enter the property on foot. In addition, there was no obligation to keep the dog on a lead or muzzle on the private property. Finally, the alleged inability of the victim to work is also doubtful, at least the medical report raises questions.

No leash, no muzzle, no remorse

The single judge did not accept these arguments of the defense and found the owner guilty of negligent simple assault and violation of the Dog Act. The assault on the property was unquestionable.

The conditional previous convictions from the penalty orders were revoked and the woman was sentenced to a total penalty of 110 daily rates of CHF 3,000 each. A fine of 1,000 francs as well as the procedural and court costs were also imposed. The private plaintiff's claims were referred to civil proceedings.

When the verdict was announced, it became clear that this was the sixth time the German shepherd had bitten. "The dogs were not on a lead, were not muzzled and it was not ensured that there were no strangers on the property," said the judge.

However, the owner should have ensured this. The court considered it to be proven that she had been careless in breach of duty. The woman should have taken special measures, in particular due to the previous history. The case was both foreseeable and avoidable. The court was unable to establish any remorse or awareness of wrongdoing on the part of the accused.

According to the NZZ, the verdict is not yet final.