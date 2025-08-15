  1. Residential Customers
Spectacular NATO exercise Here a military transporter lands on a tourist beach

Christian Thumshirn

15.8.2025

A TikTok user films a Danish Air Force plane landing directly on the beach on the island of Rømø. Behind the spectacular moment is a NATO exercise under extreme conditions.

15.08.2025, 14:12

15.08.2025, 15:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Danish Air Force Airbus A400M touched down on Lakolk Beach, not far from Sylt.
  • The landing was part of a planned NATO training exercise in which pilots practise taking off and landing on sandy and unpaved surfaces.
  • Such maneuvers test the resilience of man and machine under unusual conditions and ensure operational capability in crisis situations.
Show more

A Danish Air Force Airbus A400M lands directly on Lakolk Beach, just a few kilometers north of Sylt. Filmed by a TikTok user, the rare sight caused quite a stir among beach visitors.

Training under extreme conditions

Behind the spectacular moment is a planned NATO exercise, during which pilots and aircraft train on unpaved runways.

Why such maneuvers are so important - blue News tells the whole story in the video.

