A TikTok user films a Danish Air Force plane landing directly on the beach on the island of Rømø. Behind the spectacular moment is a NATO exercise under extreme conditions.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Danish Air Force Airbus A400M touched down on Lakolk Beach, not far from Sylt.

The landing was part of a planned NATO training exercise in which pilots practise taking off and landing on sandy and unpaved surfaces.

Such maneuvers test the resilience of man and machine under unusual conditions and ensure operational capability in crisis situations. Show more

A Danish Air Force Airbus A400M lands directly on Lakolk Beach, just a few kilometers north of Sylt. Filmed by a TikTok user, the rare sight caused quite a stir among beach visitors.

Training under extreme conditions

Behind the spectacular moment is a planned NATO exercise, during which pilots and aircraft train on unpaved runways.

Why such maneuvers are so important - blue News tells the whole story in the video.

More videos from the department