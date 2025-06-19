  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Setback for Musk Here, a SpaceX rocket explodes before take-off in Texas

dpa

19.6.2025 - 10:06

The "Starship" project of US billionaire Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX has suffered another setback - this time even before the launch.

DPA

19.06.2025, 10:06

The rocket exploded in a fireball during a test in Texas last night. A "major anomaly" had occurred on the test stand at the launch site, the company announced on the X short message service. All employees are safe.

Musk assured that there was no danger to the surrounding communities. However, SpaceX called on people in the area to stay away from the launch site. They are working with the authorities.

SpaceX is preparing for the tenth test flight of the world's largest rocket. There have been repeated mishaps during previous test flights, some involving spectacular explosions.

The "Starship" system has the most powerful rocket ever built. The launch stage alone operates with 33 engines. The US space agency NASA has ordered two "Starships" to land astronauts on the moon before the end of this decade.

SpaceX intends to use Starship to transport people and supplies to the moon and ultimately to Mars.

More from the department

Study warns of extreme rainfall. Switzerland must prepare for more heavy thunderstorms

Study warns of extreme rainfallSwitzerland must prepare for more heavy thunderstorms

Mexico. Hurricane

MexicoHurricane "Erick" gains strength

Trial. Man stands trial for killing his wife in Frauenfeld district court

TrialMan stands trial for killing his wife in Frauenfeld district court