Credit where it's due to Musk.

He has made a radical new leap forward in SpaceX technology:

Now you don't have to wait until after launch for the devastating explosion.

👀 pic.twitter.com/1OOHwB8kY1 — tern (@1goodtern) June 19, 2025

The "Starship" project of US billionaire Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX has suffered another setback - this time even before the launch.

DPA dpa

The rocket exploded in a fireball during a test in Texas last night. A "major anomaly" had occurred on the test stand at the launch site, the company announced on the X short message service. All employees are safe.

Musk assured that there was no danger to the surrounding communities. However, SpaceX called on people in the area to stay away from the launch site. They are working with the authorities.

On Wednesday, June 18 at approximately 11 p.m. CT, the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase. A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted… — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 19, 2025

SpaceX is preparing for the tenth test flight of the world's largest rocket. There have been repeated mishaps during previous test flights, some involving spectacular explosions.

The "Starship" system has the most powerful rocket ever built. The launch stage alone operates with 33 engines. The US space agency NASA has ordered two "Starships" to land astronauts on the moon before the end of this decade.

SpaceX intends to use Starship to transport people and supplies to the moon and ultimately to Mars.