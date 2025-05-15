St. Moritz remains the leader in real estate prices. KEYSTONE

Luxury has its price - especially in the Swiss mountains. According to a new market analysis by UBS, exclusive properties in St. Moritz, Gstaad and Verbier now cost up to CHF 100,000 per square meter. But the price momentum is leveling off - and the number of potential buyers is falling.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you UBS records the highest prices per square meter for luxury properties in St. Moritz (from CHF 43,000)

Gstaad, Verbier, Cologny and Küsnacht are also among the most expensive addresses

Demand remains high, but growth is showing the first signs of slowing down Show more

The market for exclusive real estate in Switzerland is reaching new highs - especially in classic vacation destinations. According to the UBS Luxury Property Focus Report 2025, prices per square meter for top properties in St. Moritz are around CHF 43,000 - in some cases even significantly higher. In Gstaad, the price per square meter starts at CHF 39,000, in Verbier at CHF 36,000.

Outside the Alpine regions, Cologny on Lake Geneva tops the list: A square meter of luxury living space there costs just under 36,000 francs. In Küsnacht on Lake Zurich, prices are as high as 32,000 francs. Overall, the more exclusive the micro-location, the higher the price - according to UBS, in some cases even over 100,000 francs per square meter are possible.

However, the latest report also shows that the pace of development on the luxury market is slowing. While prices for high-end homes still rose significantly in the previous year, the increase is currently only 1.2 percent. Condominiums increased in price by three percent, while prices for single-family homes are stagnating.

Luxury market remains attractive internationally

One reason for the more restrained momentum is probably market saturation. Price levels are so high in many places that they are deterring even well-heeled buyers. Especially for apartments in the five to ten million franc range, the affordability limits of mortgage lending are increasingly taking effect, as UBS warns.

Nevertheless, the Swiss luxury market remains attractive internationally - not least because of the stable political situation. Switzerland is considered a "safe haven", especially for wealthy investors from abroad. However, this is precisely where new cost pressures are emerging: the continuing strength of the Swiss franc is making purchases even more expensive for foreign buyers.

UBS assumes that 2025 will be a year of consolidation for the luxury market. A marked fall in prices is not to be expected, but the big leaps of recent years are unlikely to materialize. Growth could normalize, particularly in regions such as Zug, where prices recently rose by more than 40 percent.

Overall, the price level for luxury properties in Switzerland is currently 27% higher than in 2019.