Jö-alarm at Hobart Airport in Tasmania, Australia: a real possum mingles with plush kangaroos and amazes customers. What did the furry guest want in the souvenir store?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Priceless: Customers discover a possum in the souvenir store at Hobart Airport on the Australian island of Tasmania.

It is unclear how the so-called fox possum got into the store.

Security staff released the animal into the wild. Show more

Hardly distinguishable from the others on the shelf: a real possum had suddenly made itself at home among the fluffy stuffed animals at Hobart Airport on the Australian island of Tasmania - calm, curious and perfectly camouflaged.

Between cuddly kangaroos, koalas and dingoes, a surprised passenger discovered the marsupial, which fitted almost seamlessly into the row of souvenir items. How and why the nocturnal animal - known in Australia as the "brushtail possum" and in German as "Fuchskusu" - invaded the store is still unclear.

Between cuddly kangaroos, an animal guest suddenly looked towards a customer. dpa

Staff could hardly believe what they were told at first, reported the Australian Guardian, citing the store manager. Customers were also astonished - and amused.

Escorted out of the store by employees

The animal remained calm and was eventually escorted safely out of the terminal by airport staff. No one was injured. Meanwhile, the unusual visit is still causing a stir in the store.

The staff now want to give the cute intruder a name and commemorate him with a photo - "so that he is not forgotten".

There are five species of possum in Tasmania. Possums are widespread and usually live in trees. They feel at home in both rainforests and eucalyptus forests. But why the specimen at the airport was looking for cuddly toys as buddies remains a mystery.