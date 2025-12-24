A different take on the Christmas story: one of the largest sand nativity scenes in the world is being created on the beach in Las Palmas on Gran Canaria. Sculpture artists are transforming sand into art over an area of 2000 square meters.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you With an area of around 2000 square meters, the "Belén de Arena" in Las Palmas is one of the largest sand nativity scenes in the world.

It was originally created as a local initiative and is now also designed by artists from abroad.

All the figures are made exclusively from sand and water. The nativity scene is completely rebuilt every year. Show more

A nativity scene on the beach? This has long been a tradition on Gran Canaria. On the famous Las Canteras beach in Las Palmas, a monumental nativity scene is created every year - made entirely of sand. The art project attracts tens of thousands of visitors and has long been an integral part of the Christmas season on the Canary Islands.

What began 15 years ago as a small, local art project has grown steadily over the years. International sand sculpture artists now also work on the "Belén de Arena", which covers around 2000 square meters.

More on the topic