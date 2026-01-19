  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

It wants the fish Here, man and fox engage in a tug-of-war duel

Samuel Walder

19.1.2026

The Kazakh anglers were quite astonished. While they were deep in conversation while ice fishing, a fox seized the opportunity - and caused an unexpected incident on the ice.

19.01.2026, 16:52

Ice fishing in the Kazakh tundra - actually a quiet affair. But near Astana, the trip takes an unexpected turn when a group of anglers are momentarily inattentive. Suddenly, an animal visitor appears who clearly has plans of his own.

Suddenly a fox gets involved

What follows is filmed by the anglers themselves: an unusual incident on the ice that quickly turns into a small test of strength. And it turns out that such encounters are not unique. Elsewhere in the icy wilderness, too, foxes repeatedly seek out humans - with surprising consequences.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Incident in Australia. Teenager is attacked by crocodile while fishing - and survives

Incident in AustraliaTeenager is attacked by crocodile while fishing - and survives

Foodnerds. Fish from the ice hole - it doesn't get any fresher than this

FoodnerdsFish from the ice hole - it doesn't get any fresher than this

Foodnerds. Caviar comes from sturgeon - and from Frutigen in the Bernese Oberland

FoodnerdsCaviar comes from sturgeon - and from Frutigen in the Bernese Oberland