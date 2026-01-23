The Federal Council is taking action in response to the collapse of CS. Bank executives will be held more accountable for their decisions in the future. New rules are also planned regarding bonuses and risks.

Here's what it's all about In the wake of the CS debacle, the Federal Council wants to hold banks more accountable.

Top executives should be held more accountable for risky decisions, and bonuses should be subject to longer vesting periods.

The new rules could take effect in 2029 at the earliest. Summary created with

The Federal Council wants to hold bank executives more accountable and prevent risks associated with high bonuses. Banks should also be better prepared for crises. Stricter regulations on this matter have been up for public discussion since Wednesday.

The goal is to close loopholes in the “too big to fail” regulations, as the Federal Council states. It also aims to reduce the risk that taxpayers, the economy, and the government will once again have to bear financial risks, as was the case following the CS debacle. To this end, the Federal Council is proposing measures that it had already announced in June 2025.

Among other things, he wants to enshrine an accountability framework in the Banking Act for banks with more than 250 employees. The framework is intended to clearly define and make transparent who is responsible for which decisions. This is intended to improve corporate culture and the culture surrounding risk management.

Bonuses that incentivize unduly risky behavior by banks should no longer be permitted, and a multi-year deferral period should therefore be introduced for the payment of a portion of variable compensation to top executives and very highly paid employees at all banks. It should also be possible to reclaim bonuses where appropriate.

FINMA should be able to impose fines

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) is to be granted additional powers. Early intervention measures are intended to help protect the interests of bank customers. FINMA’s supervisory tools will now include fines for banks, which may amount to up to 10 percent of a bank’s annual operating profit.

According to the Federal Council, the stabilization and resolution plans for systemically important banks are to be strengthened and made more precise. Banks are also to be granted expanded access to liquidity from the Swiss National Bank.

Effective no earlier than 2029

In the Liquidity Ordinance, the Federal Council intends, among other things, to establish minimum quantitative requirements for systemically important and medium-sized banks regarding secured liquidity withdrawals from the National Bank. Smaller banks are not affected by these provisions. The new provisions of the ordinance will not take effect until the legislative amendments have been adopted and have entered into force.

The public comment period on the amendments to the Banking Act and the Liquidity Ordinance runs through November 19. The Federal Council plans to submit its message on the Banking Act to Parliament in 2027. The new regulations could take effect in early 2029 at the earliest.