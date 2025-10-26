Spanish special forces approach the ship. Screenshot / Policia Nacional

Spectacular blow against the drug mafia: Spanish investigators board a ship from Latin America in the Atlantic and discover a huge amount of cocaine in the cargo hold.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Spanish police, with the support of the navy, have succeeded in striking a spectacular blow against the drug mafia.

Special forces boarded a freighter flying the Tanzanian flag around 1100 kilometers off the coast of the Canary Islands.

Around 6.5 tons of cocaine were seized. Show more

Spanish special forces have seized around 6.5 tons of cocaine from a freighter in the Atlantic.

The ship, coming from Panama and sailing under the Tanzanian flag, was intercepted around 600 nautical miles (1100 kilometers) off the coast of the Canary Islands, the Spanish police announced. The freighter's port of destination was Vigo in north-western Spain, they said. All nine crew members had been arrested.

Agentes del #GEO han abordado un buque mercante 🚢 a 600 millas de las #IslasCanarias con el apoyo de @Armada_esp



La requisa realizada por agentes de @policia de la #UDYCO calculan que podría transportar alrededor de 6.500 kilos de cocaína



⛓️9 detenidos

Con colaboración @DEAHQ pic.twitter.com/TiTZLEH3kQ — Policía Nacional (@policia) October 26, 2025

"The whole of Europe is flooded with cocaine"

According to the police, the spectacular strike against the cocaine mafia - one of the biggest in Spain in recent years - was successful thanks to a tip-off from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which was received on October 8.

The operation by a special group from the "Policía Nacional" took place on Wednesday. With the support of the Spanish navy, the almost 55-metre-long and 12-metre-wide freighter was boarded in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the authorities, Spain is increasingly becoming one of the most important gateways for the South American cocaine mafia in Europe.

"The whole of Europe is currently being flooded with cocaine, and Spain plays an important role as a gateway to the continent," warned Joan Ramón Villalbí, the government commissioner for the National Drug Plan, in the parliament in Madrid at the beginning of the year.

