A viral video from China shows a dramatic scene: a woman climbs along the façade of a high-rise building at a dizzying height. She is said to have been a husband's affair.

A video from China is causing a stir on the Internet. It shows a woman climbing out of a window on the 10th floor and walking along the façade. As in the movie, she then tries to slide down the drainpipe, but doesn't get far.

According to media reports, she is the mistress of a married man. His wife had unexpectedly come home early, whereupon the fraudster chased his mistress out of the window.

