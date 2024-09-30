13 meters high, weighing 2,700 kilograms and very detailed: Donald Trump has had a monument built near Las Vegas. The statue on the side of a highway was erected by an anonymous group of artists - it shows the ex-president completely naked.
Trump's limbs and body are hanging from a construction crane. They are reminiscent of a marionette. The area around the giant marionette is fenced off.
The work of art is not intended as flattery, reports the online magazine "TMZ", citing the artists. They have christened their installation "Crooked and Obscene" - a nicely ambiguous title.
On the one hand, it alludes to Trump himself, and on the other to the statue. "Crooked" can mean both crooked and dishonest. Donald Trump repeatedly referred to his political opponents as "crooked", especially Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election campaign.
According to TMZ, the artists want to use the campaign to spark a debate about the US election campaign. Similar sculptures had already appeared in the USA during Trump's first election campaign in 2016. Back then, however, they were only as tall as a man and the pubic area was covered.