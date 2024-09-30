It's pretty much all there is to see: A giant statue of Donald Trump has appeared near Las Vegas. AFP

Donald Trump in all his glory: A 13-meter-high statue of the ex-president has recently been hanging from a construction crane near Las Vegas. The installation shows the ex-president in full detail.

Andreas Fischer

The installation shows the ex-president completely undisguised.

The work with the ambiguous title "Crooked and Obscene" is not intended as flattery. Show more

13 meters high, weighing 2,700 kilograms and very detailed: Donald Trump has had a monument built near Las Vegas. The statue on the side of a highway was erected by an anonymous group of artists - it shows the ex-president completely naked.

Trump's limbs and body are hanging from a construction crane. They are reminiscent of a marionette. The area around the giant marionette is fenced off.

The work of art is not intended as flattery, reports the online magazine "TMZ", citing the artists. They have christened their installation "Crooked and Obscene" - a nicely ambiguous title.

Statues of Donald Trump naked placed around U.S., including one on Hollywood Blvd. https://t.co/lH70JVCGLY pic.twitter.com/5ldnABVmQ2 — KTLA (@KTLA) August 18, 2016

On the one hand, it alludes to Trump himself, and on the other to the statue. "Crooked" can mean both crooked and dishonest. Donald Trump repeatedly referred to his political opponents as "crooked", especially Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election campaign.

According to TMZ, the artists want to use the campaign to spark a debate about the US election campaign. Similar sculptures had already appeared in the USA during Trump's first election campaign in 2016. Back then, however, they were only as tall as a man and the pubic area was covered.