Fairy costumes, mystical music and a thundering waterfall. In China, a natural wonder becomes the stage for a spectacular experience. Visitors stage themselves as flying fairies on a zipline.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Chinese province of Sichuan, tourists can slip into fairy costumes and soar through the air.

Attached to a zipline, they glide back and forth directly in front of a 60-metre-high and 130-metre-wide waterfall.

The new attraction is a hit and attracts many visitors, especially around the holidays. Show more

Have you always wanted to fly around like a fairy godmother?

This is now possible at the impressive Dikeng Waterfall in China: visitors wearing traditional Hanfu costumes and secured by ropes glide through the air - a scene reminiscent of films such as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000).

The immersive attraction is particularly aimed at fans of the Chinese fantasy genre "Xianxia". This is strongly influenced by Daoist mythology, martial arts and magic. Those who book a fairy package receive a styling session and tips on the right poses before the flight.

At around 130 meters wide and up to 60 meters high, the Dikeng waterfall is one of the largest of its kind in Asia. According to the operators, the "Flying Wire" installation is the first zipline to be built specifically for such a wide waterfall.

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