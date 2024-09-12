Lowest income bracket feels the impact of inflation the most (archive image) Picture: Keystone

The online comparison service "Comparis" compared prices in the housing and mobility categories. You pay more for housing, but you can save on driving.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Housing and mobility costs in Switzerland rose by 2.1 percent in August 2024 compared to the previous year, which means additional costs for households.

Car insurance has become 22.4 percent cheaper since 2004.

Low-income households in particular have been hit harder by inflation, with the Womo price index rising by 2.8% for them. Show more

The population spends the most money on housing and mobility. The online comparison service Comparis used the Womo price index to examine inflation in both categories.

According to Comparis, housing and mobility account for around 40 percent of the daily consumption budget of an average family in Switzerland. Price changes in this area are therefore particularly painful for consumers. In the housing sector, the Womo Index records the development of rents and the price of electricity, for example. In the mobility sector, it covers the prices of fuel, cars and their insurance or public transport tickets.

In August 2024, goods and services in the Womo price index were 2.1% more expensive than in the same month last year. However, a long-term comparison shows that not everything has become more expensive. Motor vehicle insurance, for example, costs 22.4 percent less than in 2004. "The emergence of direct insurers and greater price transparency have caused insurance premiums to tumble in recent decades," says Comparis mobility expert Adi Kolecic.

The Comparis study shows that prices for housing and mobility in Switzerland have risen by 2.1 percent compared to the same month last year.

According to the study, a 2.1 percent increase in the Womo price index means that if a family spent CHF 2,500 a month on renting an apartment, CHF 1,000 on a car and CHF 200 on public transport tickets last year, the costs have risen by CHF 78 compared to the previous year. That's an annual increase of 932 francs for housing and mobility alone.

Greater security has led to lower premiums

Car insurance has become significantly cheaper compared to 20 years ago, with prices falling by an average of 22.4 percent. One reason for this is the emergence of direct insurers and increased price transparency, which have lowered prices.

In addition, increased road safety has led to fewer accidents and claims, which has also caused premiums to fall. Adi Kolecic advises switching providers regularly, as this can often save a lot of money. It is therefore particularly important to compare prices between different offers.

However, the general inflation in recent years has not left insurance companies unscathed: premiums for motor vehicle insurance have risen by 4.7 percent compared to the previous year. "Inflation is driving up repair costs. In addition, supply bottlenecks are making spare parts more expensive. As a result, premiums are also rising," says Kolecic.

The Swiss had to pay more for electricity in particular. The costs are 17.8 percent more expensive compared to the previous year. This is the sharpest price increase of all products. In addition, electricity prices have risen by 78.1 percent in the last 20 years. Rental prices have also risen by 4.0% compared to the same month last year, public transport costs by 3.2% and other household goods by 2.2%.

Compared to the previous year, prices for energy for heating (gas, heating oil, firewood and district heating) fell by 8.7% in August 2024, with heating oil becoming particularly cheaper (down 12.6%). Small electrical household appliances also became cheaper (down 7.8 percent), as did bicycles and electric bicycles (down 7.2 percent), floor coverings and carpets (down 6.1 percent) and various types of furniture (down 5.0 percent).

The lower classes hit hardest

A comparison of income brackets shows that the lowest income bracket was hit hardest by inflation. The Womo price index rose by 2.8% for this class. The highest income class recorded the lowest price increase, with a rise of 1.8% compared to the previous year.

Broken down by language region, the following picture emerges: French-speaking Switzerland recorded the highest year-on-year inflation at 2.2%. The comparatively lowest year-on-year inflation was recorded in German-speaking and Romansh-speaking Switzerland, at plus 2.1%.