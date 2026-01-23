Ahead of a landmark election in Israel this October, President Yitzhak Herzog has called on the people to unite. The election is “not a civil war,” he said, according to the news portal “ynet,” during a ceremony in Jerusalem to reinter the remains of the grandparents of Theodor Herzl, the visionary founder of the Jewish state. They had been exhumed from the Jewish cemetery in Belgrade and transferred to Israel.

According to reports, the president said, “We must continue to live up to the historic mission in which we share—the building of the Jewish state.” In light of reports of a record number of Israelis leaving the country over the past three years, Herzog said: “My heart aches for every individual, every couple, and every family who is leaving for another place—we have no other place.”

According to a study, a record number of Israelis are leaving the country

According to a study by Tel Aviv University, more than 268,500 Israeli citizens left the country for at least three consecutive months between 2023 and 2025—a new record high compared to previous years. By comparison, during the corresponding period ten years earlier (2013–2015), the figure was only about 183,200 citizens. The researchers described the new figures as alarming. Among those emigrating are many doctors, engineers, and other professionals.

A Fierce Election Campaign

On October 27, Israel will hold parliamentary elections. According to polls, it could be difficult for both the camp of incumbent right-wing conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the opposition to secure a majority. The election campaign, which is just getting underway, is already marked by a fierce political debate.

Since late 2022, Israel has been facing a series of serious political and social upheavals —ranging from the right-wing religious government’s controversial judicial overhaul to the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent wars and military conflicts in the region.