The painting is called "Bust of a Woman with a Flower Hat". AFP

Hidden for decades, it is now coming to light: a Picasso portrait from 1943 will be auctioned at the end of October - with an estimated value of at least eight million euros.

Samuel Walder

Surprisingly, an unknown Picasso painting emerges: "Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat" from 1943.

It depicts Dora Maar, Picasso's muse, and has never been exhibited publicly - only in his workshop during the occupation.

The painting combines naturalistic and cubist elements, which, according to expert Sevestre-Barbé, is what makes it so unique.

The estimated value is at least 8 million euros and the auction is scheduled for the end of October. Show more

A Picasso that almost no one knows: in the midst of the auction fever, a work by the Spanish master is suddenly presented that had previously led a shadowy existence. "Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat" - as the title suggests - was painted in Paris in July 1943, in the middle of the German occupation.

The painting has practically never been seen by the public. "It was never exhibited, except in Picasso's workshop at the time," explains Picasso expert Agnès Sevestre-Barbé. The painting depicts Dora Maar, Picasso's muse and lover, who was herself known as a painter and photographer.

A masterpiece between naturalism and cubism

For the expert, the work is something very special: it is "extraordinary" because Picasso combined both naturalistic elements and Cubist influences in it. A rare stylistic interplay that underlines the special value of the portrait.

And the value is considerable: the work is likely to fetch at least eight million euros when it is sold.

The treasure will be auctioned at the end of October. Only then will it become clear whether the art market values the work even higher - and how much collectors are prepared to fork out for this previously hidden Picasso.