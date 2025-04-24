Nestlé passes on the high prices for chocolate and coffee to its customers. KEYSTONE

Nestlé grew faster than expected at the start of the year. The increase in sales was mainly due to price premiums on coffee and chocolate. This was despite the fact that sales developed less positively.

Nestlé achieved sales of 22.6 billion Swiss francs in the first quarter of 2025 and exceeded analysts' expectations with organic growth of 2.8 percent.

The main reason for this growth was the high prices for coffee and cocoa, which Nestlé passed on to sales prices.

The high prices have slowed down sales, but at the same time driven sales and profits upwards. Show more

Overall, the Vevey-based company achieved sales of 22.6 billion Swiss francs in the first three months of the new year, as it announced on Thursday. Excluding exchange rate effects and portfolio adjustments, Nestlé grew by 2.8 percent under its own steam. In the final quarter of the previous year, Nestlé had still grown by 2.7 percent. Nestlé does not publish any profit figures for the first quarter.

With these figures, Nestlé has exceeded analysts' expectations: They had expected an average increase of 2.4 percent. They had expected effects such as one less trading day and unfavorably timed holidays such as the Chinese New Year, Ramadan and Easter to slow down business.

"Limited reactions" to price increases

Growth was driven in particular by price increases. Nestlé thus passed on the increase in the price of coffee and cocoa to customers. On the other hand, sales volumes faltered. They only increased by 0.7 percent in the first quarter. In contrast, real internal growth (RIG) was still at 1.5% in the final quarter of 2024.

Sharp price increases always carry the risk of deterring consumers. In some cases, larger surcharges did indeed initially have a significant impact on sales, it was reported. In some cases, customers did not appreciate this, reflecting the sharp slowdown in real internal growth.

For confectionery, the price increase across the entire range was a steep 10 percent. However, the quantities sold fell by 1.1 percent. In the liquid and powdered beverages product range - which includes the coffee business - price adjustments were somewhat more moderate at 4.7% and sales also remained stable at 0.5%.

Slowdown in the health business

Nestlé struggled in the infant and baby food segment, where sales of the Gerber and Nido brands continued to decline. Although the decline in frozen products continued, it was slower than in 2024, as the company noted.

Growth in the Nestlé Health Science division slowed again, with results varying from division to division. Management now wants to focus more on the premium brands.

Overall, the Group believes it is on track with the implementation of its new strategy under CEO Laurent Freixe to accelerate the Group's growth. Efforts continue to be made to eliminate duplication and accelerate innovation. The cost savings of 700 million francs by the end of the year are well on track.

Outlook confirmed

The company is confident that it will achieve its annual targets despite the international customs dispute and uncertainties. For 2025, the management continues to forecast an improvement in organic sales growth compared to 2024. It should be "4 percent plus in a normal business environment". The underlying operating profit margin should be 16.0 percent or higher. In the medium term, Nestlé still wants to return to values of over 17 percent.