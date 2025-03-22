  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Asbestos trial High court in Italy annuls verdict against Schmidheiny

SDA

22.3.2025 - 15:57

The conviction of Swiss industrialist Stephan Schmidheiny in an asbestos trial has been overturned again in Italy.
The conviction of Swiss industrialist Stephan Schmidheiny in an asbestos trial has been overturned again in Italy.
Keystone (Archivbild)

The verdict against Swiss industrialist Stephan Schmidheiny has been overturned again. A third trial in the asbestos case is unlikely to be possible because the case will definitely be time-barred on April 25.

22.03.2025, 15:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the asbestos trial involving Swiss industrialist Stephan Schmidheiny, the highest Italian court has once again overturned a conviction.
  • He had been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the Cavagnolo factory case.
  • The Swiss billionaire was charged with the death of an employee at the Italian Eternit Group's factory in Cavagnolo, which had been closed for years.
  • A Turin court had originally sentenced Schmidheiny to four years in prison in this case.
  • A third trial is unlikely to be possible because the case will definitely be time-barred on April 25.
Show more

The highest Italian court has once again overturned a conviction against Swiss industrialist Stephan Schmidheiny in an asbestos trial. He had been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the Cavagnolo factory case.

The Swiss billionaire had been charged with the death of an employee at the Italian Eternit Group's factory in Cavagnolo (Piedmont), which had been closed for years. The Court of Cassation overturned the conviction for the second time in its ruling yesterday (Friday), as reported by the Italian news agency Ansa on Saturday.

A third trial is unlikely to be possible because the case will definitely be time-barred on April 25.

A Turin court had originally sentenced Schmidheiny to four years in prison in these proceedings. After this conviction was overturned, the Turin Court of Appeal reduced the sentence to a conditional prison sentence of one year and eight months in December 2024.

More on the topic

Husband set on fire. Fabienne T. found guilty of attempted murder

Husband set on fireFabienne T. found guilty of attempted murder

Cruel act against 15-year-old. Trial in Cologne escalates - dramatic scenes in court

Cruel act against 15-year-oldTrial in Cologne escalates - dramatic scenes in court

Germany. Guilty verdict in Schumacher blackmail trial

GermanyGuilty verdict in Schumacher blackmail trial