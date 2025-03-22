The conviction of Swiss industrialist Stephan Schmidheiny in an asbestos trial has been overturned again in Italy. Keystone (Archivbild)

SDA

In the asbestos trial involving Swiss industrialist Stephan Schmidheiny, the highest Italian court has once again overturned a conviction.

The highest Italian court has once again overturned a conviction against Swiss industrialist Stephan Schmidheiny in an asbestos trial. He had been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the Cavagnolo factory case.

The Swiss billionaire had been charged with the death of an employee at the Italian Eternit Group's factory in Cavagnolo (Piedmont), which had been closed for years. The Court of Cassation overturned the conviction for the second time in its ruling yesterday (Friday), as reported by the Italian news agency Ansa on Saturday.

A third trial is unlikely to be possible because the case will definitely be time-barred on April 25.

A Turin court had originally sentenced Schmidheiny to four years in prison in these proceedings. After this conviction was overturned, the Turin Court of Appeal reduced the sentence to a conditional prison sentence of one year and eight months in December 2024.