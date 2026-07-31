The online retail giant Amazon is also a major player in the cloud services market. Thanks to the AI boom, the business is on the rise.

Amazon will have to invest more in expanding its AI infrastructure this year due to a sharp rise in storage prices.

Due to a sharp rise in memory chip prices, Amazon will invest an additional $20 billion this year in expanding its AI infrastructure.

CEO Andy Jassy raised the forecast for capital expenditures from $200 billion to $220 billion (currently about 191 billion euros). Even with that, the company will still not have enough capacity to meet customer demand for computing power, he said during a conference call with analysts. That is unlikely to change even by 2027.

The retail and technology conglomerate is benefiting from the current AI boom primarily through its cloud division, AWS, which is the world's largest provider of cloud computing services.

In the past quarter, AWS revenue rose 37 percent year-over-year to $42.2 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of only about $40.5 billion, on average.

Jassy noted that “remarkable” demand is already emerging even for 2028. Amazon now believes that AWS could eventually surpass the trillion mark in annual revenue.

The figures and this optimism were well received on the stock market: The stock rose as much as 10 percent in after-hours trading. At Meta, Facebook’s parent company, however, investors reacted to founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s AI vision with an 8 percent drop in the stock price.

Additional Profit from Anthropic Stake

Overall, Amazon's quarterly revenue rose 20 percent year-over-year to $200.6 billion. Net income jumped from $18.1 billion the previous year to just under $62.65 billion.

However, this also includes additional paper gains, such as those resulting from the revaluation of the stake in the AI company Anthropic. These amounted to $53.4 billion before taxes.

Jassy also pointed out that infrastructure spending is currently particularly high because Amazon is building data centers from the ground up. Once they are completed, the buildings will last more than 30 years, while the computer equipment inside them will only need to be replaced every 5 to 6 years.