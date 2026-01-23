Once again, the active volcano in Guatemala—considered highly active—has put residents on alert. About 1,400 people have been evacuated to safety.

The volcano, located about 40 kilometers southwest of the capital, Guatemala City, is spewing a column of ash, gases, and lava fragments that rises four to five kilometers into the sky, according to a post by the National Civil Protection Agency (Conred) on the X platform. The highest alert level, red, has been declared for three administrative districts.

The first villages near the volcano in the Central American country had to be evacuated. More than 1,400 people were brought to safety, said Conred Director Claudinne Ogaldes. Residents sought shelter in emergency shelters. School classes were canceled. According to Urízar, the eruption is affecting about 29,000 people in various towns—primarily due to the ashfall.

The ash clouds are currently spreading about 120 kilometers to the west and northwest and could disrupt air traffic in the departments of Chimaltenango and Suchitepéquez. The highest alert level is in effect for these two regions as well as for Escuintla. CONRED urged the public not to approach this volcano or the ravines located on its southeastern flank. Hot flows of gas, ash, and rock fragments—known as pyroclastic flows—are flowing down the volcano’s slopes.

In a post on X, the Institute of Seismology and Volcanology emphasized that the volcano is currently in its “most intense phase” and that precautionary measures should be taken for communities within a ten-kilometer radius.

Reports: Onlookers at a neighboring volcano

According to media reports, tourists are said to have climbed the nearby Acatenango volcano despite a ban on ascents in order to observe the volcano’s activity from there and post videos of it on social media platforms such as TikTok. Access to the volcano was later blocked to protect people’s lives and prevent dangerous situations, as the National Civil Police announced on X.

The active volcano, which is just under 3,800 meters high, is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most seismically active zone on Earth, which spans countries from Asia to Latin America. It is also one of the most active volcanoes in Central America. There were two major eruptions last year. A violent eruption in 2018 claimed the lives of about 200 people.