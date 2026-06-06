A 29-year-old hiker had a fatal accident on the Dent de Brenleire in the canton of Fribourg on Saturday morning. The man fell around 200 meters while descending the north side of the mountain, according to the Fribourg cantonal police.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 29-year-old hiker had a fatal accident while descending the Dent de Lys in the canton of Fribourg.

He fell around 200 meters down the north side of the mountain.

A rescue team and Rega were only able to recover the dead man.

The man was out hiking shortly after 10.00 a.m. with a companion of the same age. The two men from Fribourg were on the descent on the north side. The group of two was presumably surprised by a rockfall, according to the cantonal police. One of the men slipped and fell.

A rescue team and Rega were only able to recover the dead man. Alpine investigators from the cantonal police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.