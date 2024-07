The Via Alta is a challenging 200-kilometre alpine hike that leads along the Vallemaggia mountain range, which separates the Valle Maggia from the Verzasca Valley. Picture: Keystone/Ti-Press/Alessandro Crinari

A 60-year-old hiker fell around a hundred meters down the Via Alta in the Verzasca Valley near Lavertezzo TI on Tuesday afternoon and died.

SDA

The man from the Bellinzona region was on the route with a group.

The reasons for the fall were not clear in the evening. Show more

Rescue workers were only able to recover his body, as the Ticino cantonal police reported in the evening.

The accident occurred at around 2,400 meters above sea level. The man from the Bellinzona region was traveling with a group on the route. During the rescue operation, a helicopter flew 17 people from the hiking group down to the valley. The cantonal care team looked after them. The reasons for the fall were not clear by the evening.

SDA