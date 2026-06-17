Mountain huts operate on a simple principle: they are open to everyone, and in return, visitors are expected to treat them with care and respect. Screenshot Facebook/Rifugio Luig

An open door in the Italian Alps has caused an irreparable loss. After a storm, the summit logbook at Rifugio Luigi Mambretti was destroyed—a place full of memories, stories, and personal messages from hikers.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Rifugio Luigi Mambretti mountain hut in northern Italy, the summit logbook was destroyed after someone apparently left the door open, allowing rain to pour in.

The operators describe it as a painful loss, as the book contained numerous memories and entries from hikers.

The incident has sparked a discussion about consideration for others and the protection of shared spaces. Show more

Following a storm, the summit logbook at the Rifugio Luigi Mambretti in the Italian province of Sondrio was completely destroyed. According to the operators, a visitor had apparently left the door of the 24-hour mountain hut open. When water seeped in during the storm, the collected entries became illegible.

For those in charge, the loss is particularly painful. The summit logbook was far more than just a notebook—it preserved the memories, stories, and thoughts of countless hikers. “A part of this place’s history is lost forever,” they wrote on Facebook.

The shelter is open to everyone and serves as a refuge in emergencies and during bad weather. This service is based on trust and visitors’ respectful treatment of the site. The operators emphasize that the open door isn’t the real problem, but rather the dwindling sense of responsibility toward communal property. Their warning is clear: “If we are not able to respect this, sooner or later there will be nothing left that can be left open.”

At the Rifugio Luigi Mambretti, someone left the hut’s door open. When bad weather set in, water seeped inside and destroyed the summit logbook. Screenshot Facebook/Rifugio Luigi Mambretti

The criticism is receiving a lot of support on social media. “If we’re not capable of respecting these places, we shouldn’t go into the mountains at all,” writes Pier Botacchi, for example. “There are too many people in the mountains without the slightest trace of respect,” agrees Silvia Marsetti.

Many commenters see the incident as a sign of a general loss of consideration. Others are calling for practical solutions, such as doors that close automatically.