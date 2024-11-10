Up to 40,000 people hike up the Grosser Mythen in Canton Schwyz every year. (Archive) KEYSTONE/Simon Meier

On Sunday morning, a mountain hiker fell around 200 meters down the Grossen Mythen in the canton of Schwyz and died.

SDA SDA

Rega, which was called out, was only able to recover the 56-year-old man dead in rough terrain, according to the Schwyz cantonal police. The report of the fall was received by the cantonal police at 11 am. In addition to Rega and the police, the Care Team of the Canton of Schwyz was also deployed to assist the relatives.

SDA