Near Redfern Lake in British Columbia, the missing hiker is able to attract the attention of two workers and is rescued after weeks in sub-zero temperatures. Google Maps

A hiker who has been missing in the wilderness of British Columbia for over five weeks is now recovering in hospital. He was previously found alive in extreme conditions.

After seven weeks in the Canadian wilderness, 20-year-old Sam Benastick is found by workers.

Sam Benastick had planned a ten-day camping and fishing trip.

Around 150 people searched for the missing man.

Last Tuesday, Sam Benastick's nightmare came to an end. However, it was not an illusion, but ice-cold reality. The 20-year-old spent five weeks in the wilderness of the Canadian province of British Columbia. He had only planned ten days.

Two workers found him on the way to Redfern Lake, 250 kilometers from Fort Nelson. He had attracted their attention by waving, reports the Richmond News. In "freezing conditions", the newspaper continues. In the days before he was rescued, temperatures in the area were as low as minus 30 degrees.

Ten days become 50

Although he had planned to camp and fish in the area, he must have been equipped for the cold. It is not clear why the planned ten days turned into 50. He set off on October 7. On October 19, his family reported him missing.

Sam Benastick is recovering in hospital and is not giving any interviews. His relatives also do not share pictures of him. He told police officers that he had been in "at least" three different places: in his car, then by a stream on a mountainside and finally in a dry stream bed, where he was able to attract the attention of the two workers.

The police, several professional rescue teams, Canadian rangers and 120 trained volunteers have been searching for Sam Benastick in an extensive operation. Helicopters, airplanes and drones were also deployed. The participants spent a total of 3500 hours searching in challenging terrain.

Meanwhile, the Benastick family stayed in a hostel in the area for 24 days. There they learned that their son had been found alive. The police had previously confirmed that it was the missing hiker.

Police investigate

The rescue is an incredible story, writes the organization Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Its president points out how important it is to plan the trip, to have had the necessary training and to have the necessary equipment with you before going into the wilderness. He calls the points the three T's - for Trip Planning, Training and Taking the Essentials.

Sam Benastick probably fulfilled two of these points. He was equipped and had enough experience to take on ten days in the wilderness. Why he did not - or could not - follow his plan to return after ten days is part of the police investigation into his case.

