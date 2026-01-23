Helicopters are transporting sick hikers from the Pyrenees to the hospital. What invisible risks lurk in the seemingly clear mountain water? And what dangerous trend is emerging among hikers?

Two hikers who had fallen ill also had to be rescued in the Cirque de Gavarnie—a rocky cirque in the French Pyrenees. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Authorities in France are warning hikers not to drink water from mountain streams.

A number of tourists who fell ill had to be airlifted by helicopter from the Pyrenees to hospitals.

Two groups totaling nine hikers, who had drunk water from streams and lakes, suffered from severe vomiting and diarrhea.

Authorities warned that even though the water in mountain streams may appear clear and fresh, it is not necessarily safe to drink and could cause serious health problems. Summary created with

Authorities in France are warning hikers not to drink water from mountain streams after several tourists who fell ill had to be airlifted to hospitals by helicopter. A few days ago, two groups totaling nine hikers in the Pyrenees who had drunk water from streams and lakes were flown to the hospital in Tarbes with severe vomiting and diarrhea, reported the newspaper "Sud-Ouest." Two other hikers had been affected the day before.

Such emergencies are by no means an exception, Sébastien Abbadie, head of the local mountain rescue service, told the radio station Ici. “We respond to calls every day.” In 2025, there were over 50 emergencies resulting from people drinking mountain water. “People should not drink this water to avoid such rescue operations.”

Mountain water that looks clear can make you very sick

The Hautes-Pyrénées Prefecture emphasized that even though the water in mountain streams may appear clear and fresh, it is not necessarily safe to drink and could cause serious health problems. This could be due to animal feces and human waste that have ended up in the water. Instead, hikers should rely on safe water sources such as tap water or bottled water.

At the same time, rescue workers are grappling with a new phenomenon: The increasingly popular filter bottles are apparently now being used by many tourists as their primary source of water during hikes, and they are not bringing any water supplies with them.

Warning About Filter Bottles

However, the prefecture warns: Using filter bottles to drink water from mountain streams or rivers is not sufficient to purify water taken from nature. Tourists should have half a liter of drinking water available for every hour of hiking. They can use the water supply at mountain huts to refill their bottles.

The French Hiking Association also warned against drinking water from natural sources due to possible microbiological contamination. It said that filter bottles should only be used in an emergency.