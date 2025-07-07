The accident occurred on the Stubai High Trail between the Franz Senn Hut (photo) and the Starkenburger Hut. IMAGO/Berlinfoto

There was fog and poor visibility. The accident occurred at a narrow section of the high alpine hiking trail. One of the two died because he wanted to help.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two mountain hikers have lost their lives on the Stubai High Trail in Austria.

In foggy conditions, one of the trio of mountaineers fell into the depths at a narrow point.

A companion tried to catch him, but then fell several hundred meters down himself. Show more

Two mountain hikers have lost their lives on the Stubai High Trail in Austria. A spokesperson for the Tyrolean Mountain Rescue Service said that a total of three men had been hiking between the Franz Senn Hut and the Starkenburger Hut. One of them had fallen in fog and poor visibility at a narrow point, a companion had tried to catch him, but then fell several hundred meters into the depths himself.

"The third could only watch and then called for help," the spokesman told the German Press Agency. According to the police, the origin and age of the victims were initially unclear.

The high alpine Stubai High Trail is considered one of the most beautiful in the Alps. For this multi-day hiking tour with a length of 80 kilometers and an altitude difference of almost 6000 meters, surefootedness, basic fitness, a head for heights and the right equipment are required.