It is not known how many jars may be affected. Symbolbild: dpa

Danger to life from tampered baby food? Hipp recalls jars in Austria. What parents need to know - and why the police are still giving little information.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Austria, the baby food manufacturer Hipp has recalled its entire range of baby food jars from the Spar supermarket chain.

It cannot be ruled out that a "dangerous substance" has been introduced into the 190 gram "vegetable jars carrot with potato" through "manipulation", the company explained on Saturday night.

"The consumption of such a jar can be life-threatening." Show more

The baby food manufacturer Hipp has recalled its entire product range from Spar supermarkets in Austria. According to the company, it cannot be ruled out that jars of carrot and potato have been tampered with. "The consumption of such a jar can be life-threatening", it warned. "According to the current state of knowledge, this is an external criminal intervention", a Hipp spokesperson told the German Press Agency.

The company's production, quality and control processes were not affected. He could not give any further details due to the ongoing investigations, the spokesperson said.

The supermarket chain has now removed all the jars from the shelves, said the police spokesman in Burgenland, south-east of Vienna, Helmut Marban. No suspicious product had been found. However, it is possible that tampered jars may have been purchased before the clearance. Parents are therefore called upon to return unused jars to the supermarket and to contact the police if they notice anything suspicious. This is also necessary in order to have evidence if necessary. The investigation is running at full speed, said Marban.

Background unclear

For tactical reasons, the police do not want to give any further details. It is therefore unclear whether blackmail is involved, how many jars are affected or the nature of the manipulation. A Hipp telephone advice service was available at the weekend for worried parents in Austria.

The origins of the family business, which was founded in Pfaffenhofen in Bavaria, go back more than 120 years. Hipp Holding AG is based in Sachseln in the Swiss canton of Obwalden.