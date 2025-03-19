A suspected serial burglar was caught in Italy after eight years: he wanted to report his lost passport to the police. sda

In Italy, a 38-year-old man unsuspectingly goes to the police to report his lost passport. At the police station, however, it turns out that he is wanted for a series of burglaries in Germany.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A series of burglaries in Germany is about to be solved after eight years.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested by the police in Italy.

The man had come to the police station himself - to report his passport as lost. Show more

After a series of burglaries in Germany, one of the suspects in Italy has lost his passport. The 38-year-old man went to the police station in the southern Italian city of Bari to report the loss, as reported by the Ansa news agency.

The officers discovered that he was wanted on a European arrest warrant for a total of nine burglaries. Although he maintains his innocence, he is now in custody.

Possible extradition to Germany

According to the report, the man from Albania is accused of stealing money and valuables worth the equivalent of more than 150,000 francs in a total of nine burglaries in 2016 together with accomplices. During interrogation, he admitted to having been in Bremen at the time, but denied the crimes. Nevertheless, the authorities ordered his arrest due to the risk of absconding.

The trained bricklayer had been living in Italy for two months, where his mother also lives. It was not initially clear from the information provided where the burglaries were committed. The Italian judiciary set a new detention hearing for the end of March. At the same time, the German authorities were contacted regarding a possible extradition.