It's a historic crash: the share price of chip manufacturer Nvidia plummeted by 18 percent today (as of 8 p.m.) - a record loss in stock market value. At the opening of trading on Wall Street, the chip manufacturer had already lost 13 percent and thus 465 billion US dollars. The free fall of the Nvidia share also dragged the Nasdaq 100 down with it: the New York tech index recorded a drop of 3.36 percent (as of 8 p.m.).
Investors fear that demand for high-end chips for the further development of AI technology will not be as strong as forecast. The background to this is the development of the R1 AI model. The application from the Chinese company DeepSeek requires less computing power, but delivers results that are just as good as those of its US competitors, such as ChatGPT.
Meanwhile, the AI turbulence was hardly noticeable on the Swiss stock exchange. The SMI closed the trading day up 1.05 percent.
5.34 pm
Stock market quake costs US stock market up to 1 trillion dollars
The stock market shock caused by the Chinese AI company DeepSeek has cost the US stock markets up to 1 trillion US dollars, as Axel Rudolph, senior technical analyst at the online trading platform IG, has calculated according to the Guardian. Chip manufacturer Nvidia alone, one of the biggest losers of the day with a price drop of 15.5 percent (as of 5.30 p.m.), lost more than 465 billion US dollars in stock market value.
By comparison, the development of the AI cost DeepSeek less than six million US dollars.
4.30 p.m.
Growing popularity causes failures at DeepSeek
While the Chinese start-up DeepSeek sent the prices of US tech stocks plummeting on the stock markets, the company itself had to contend with outages on its website. According to news agency Reuters, the reason for this is the rapidly growing demand for its own AI assistant, which is currently one of the most popular apps worldwide.
According to its status page, the company has since resolved problems with its programming interface and the inability of users to log in to the website. Monday's outages were the company's longest in around 90 days and coincide with its soaring popularity.
3:35 p.m.
Tech shares plummet
As expected, the share prices of high-paying tech companies fall significantly. Chip manufacturer Nvidia loses 11.5 percent in the first few minutes after the start of trading, while US tech company Broadcom falls by over 11.3 percent. Microsoft (-3.7 percent) and the software company Palantir (-6 percent) also fell significantly. The tech index Nasdaq loses 3.5 percent, the S&P 500 drops more than 2 percent.
3.30 p.m.
Trading begins
Trading has now opened on Wall Street. Investors are expecting some significant price losses.
3.25 pm
Stocks significantly lower in pre-market trading
DeepSeek triggers panic on the US stock markets: The share prices of highly valued companies such as Nvidia and Alphabet fall, in some cases significantly, in pre-market trading. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 technology index fell by four percent. Shares in Nvidia were down by more than 5 percent on the alternative trading system Blue Ocean
The reason for this is the AI model of the company DeepSeek. The Hong Kong-based company released the R1 chatbot last week. The open source model is currently topping the download charts in many app stores.
Chinese AI is available free of charge
What makes the tech giants sweat: R1 is free. The chatbot shows that China's AI technology is by no means years behind that of the US. US President Donald Trump claimed this just last week and announced a gigantic 500 billion dollar program to further expand the AI infrastructure.
The fact that China is unable to access the latest chips due to trade restrictions is apparently not an obstacle either. "DeepSeek" uses an open source model that requires less computing power. Despite slight disadvantages in terms of speed, the Chinese AI is said to achieve better results in certain areas, such as mathematics and physics, than its US counterparts.
Investors fear tech crash on the stock market
There are slight signs of panic on Wall Street in pre-market trading. Nvidia shares, for example, have fallen by 10 percent, reports the news agency Reuters. There is apparently great concern about a crash in tech stocks. Stock market values plummeted worldwide. Technology stocks were also under pressure on the Swiss stock exchange until midday
The fear of a downturn in the tech sector is not unjustified, say analysts. The dominance of major US players in the field of artificial intelligence does not appear to be as unrestricted as repeatedly claimed. The share prices of many companies are therefore overvalued.