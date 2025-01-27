8.18 p.m.

It's a historic crash: the share price of chip manufacturer Nvidia plummeted by 18 percent today (as of 8 p.m.) - a record loss in stock market value. At the opening of trading on Wall Street, the chip manufacturer had already lost 13 percent and thus 465 billion US dollars. The free fall of the Nvidia share also dragged the Nasdaq 100 down with it: the New York tech index recorded a drop of 3.36 percent (as of 8 p.m.).

Investors fear that demand for high-end chips for the further development of AI technology will not be as strong as forecast. The background to this is the development of the R1 AI model. The application from the Chinese company DeepSeek requires less computing power, but delivers results that are just as good as those of its US competitors, such as ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, the AI turbulence was hardly noticeable on the Swiss stock exchange. The SMI closed the trading day up 1.05 percent.