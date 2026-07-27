The race for artificial intelligence is driving tech stocks to unprecedented heights on the stock markets. In China, a chip manufacturer is celebrating a historic stock market debut. Here's what makes the company so interesting.

The demand for computer chips in the global race to develop artificial intelligence has paved the way for a dream stock market debut for the Chinese manufacturer CXMT. At the opening bell, shares of the semiconductor manufacturer based in Hefei, eastern China, soared by more than 470 percent.

CXMT, founded as ChangXin Memory Technologies, specializes in the manufacture of DRAM memory. These chips serve as temporary data storage in computers and smartphones. They ensure that devices can operate at peak performance by enabling fast data access while applications are running on the devices. In AI development, these chips are important because they temporarily store the models’ training data, effectively functioning as a kind of brain.

CXMT posted the second-strongest debut in Chinese stock market history and became the most valuable publicly traded company in mainland China. The opening price reached 49.50 yuan per share. The offering price for one of the approximately 6.69 billion shares had been 8.66 yuan.

What CXMT Plans to Do with the Money

According to its initial public offering prospectus, CXMT plans to use the funds to expand its production and invest in research and development for its DRAM chips. The high demand for such chips amid the global race to develop new AI models has caused a supply shortage in the industry, particularly among manufacturers of everyday electronic devices.

The initial public offering follows other IPOs in the industry. In the middle of the month, South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix raised $26.5 billion (currently about 23.2 billion euros) with its initial public offering on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange. According to reports, other AI startups in China are planning IPOs.

The U.S. and China Are Competing in AI

AI development has now become a neck-and-neck race between the two rivals, the U.S. and China. Due to trade tensions—marked by tariffs and export controls—between the world’s two largest economies, reducing dependencies, including in the technology sector, is becoming increasingly important.

For a long time, observers assumed that the Chinese were still lagging behind their U.S. competitors. According to the Chinese company Moonshot, its recently released “Kimi K3” model outperformed the top U.S. AI models in some areas, based on the company’s own performance measurements.