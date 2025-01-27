The finder brought the fossilization to the museum for examination, where it was estimated to be around 66 million years old. AFP

An amateur fossil collector discovered a 66-million-year-old fossilized vomit. The find is extremely unusual.

An amateur fossil collector made the unusual discovery during a hike on the Stevns cliffs.

According to the experts, the fossil consists of at least two types of crinoids, which were apparently eaten by a fish, which then vomited up the indigestible parts. Show more

A piece of fossilized vomit from the time of the dinosaurs has been found in Denmark. An amateur fossil collector made the unusual discovery during a hike on the Stevns cliffs south of Copenhagen, as the Museum of East Zealand reported on Monday.

The finder brought the fossil to the museum for examination, where it was estimated to be around 66 million years old.

According to the experts, the fossil consists of at least two types of crinoids that were apparently eaten by a fish, which then regurgitated the indigestible parts.

"This is a really unusual discovery," explained paleontologist Jesper Milàn. It sheds light on the food chain during the Cretaceous period, which began around 143 million years ago and ended around 66 million years ago.