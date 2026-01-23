The public prosecutor's office has withdrawn its appeal against the Oslo District Court's ruling that the 29-year-old should remain in pretrial detention for another four weeks, but may serve that time under house arrest with an ankle monitor, the Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday.

Høiby was sentenced to four years in prison in June, but the verdict is not yet final. He was found guilty, among other things, of two counts of rape under Norwegian law and of violence against an ex-girlfriend. He is subject to a restraining order against her, which he has already violated several times. The police believed there was a risk that Høiby would commit further crimes. For this reason, the prosecution had requested a four-week extension of his pretrial detention. However, the Oslo District Court ruled on Monday that Høiby could be placed under house arrest. Because the prosecution filed an appeal, he was not released immediately.