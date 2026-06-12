The son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, will not be present in court for his sentencing on Monday. As the Oslo District Court informed the news agency NTB, the 29-year-old will follow the sentencing “due to documented health reasons” via a video link from prison. His attorney, Ellen Holager Andenæs, also confirmed this, though she did not elaborate on her client’s health.

ARCHIVE – The trial of Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is taking place at the Oslo District Court. Photo: Julia Wäschenbach/dpa

The verdict in the high-profile trial against Høiby is scheduled for Monday morning. The Crown Princess’s eldest son from a previous relationship faces 40 charges. Among other things, he is accused of raping four women under Norwegian law while they were asleep. The prosecution is seeking a sentence of seven years and seven months in prison.

Request for release from pretrial detention denied

Høiby had recently applied for release from pretrial detention so he could be with his terminally ill mother. An appeals court rejected this, stating that “there remains a high probability that Høiby would commit new crimes if released,” reported Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation. The judges cited, in particular, a restraining order against an ex-girlfriend, which the 29-year-old had violated multiple times in the past.

Høiby’s mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52), suffers from the incurable disease pulmonary fibrosis. Her condition has recently deteriorated significantly. Last week, it was announced that she had been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant.