Holcim has signed an agreement with Huaxin Building Materials to sell its business in the Philippines. The transaction initially involves the sale of a 67.623 percent stake for $527 million.

The Holcim sign near the entrance to the Holcim site in Würenlingen, Aargau. (File photo)

Following the sale of this majority stake, the plan calls for Holcim to sell its remaining stake of approximately 31 percent within a period of three to five years. A minimum sale price of 280 million U.S. dollars is guaranteed.

According to Holcim, this results in a total valuation of 807 million U.S. dollars. In addition, Holcim could benefit from an additional inflow of funds if further enterprise value is created during this period.

The transaction is still subject to the usual governmental and regulatory approvals. The sale of the majority stake is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027.