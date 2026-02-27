Holcim profits collapsed last year. Christian Charisius/dpa

The building materials group Holcim suffered a collapse in profits last year. Net profit fell by 73.4 percent to 387 million Swiss francs. The reason for this is the sale of the business in Nigeria, which resulted in a high currency loss, as Holcim announced on Friday.

The reason for this is the sale of the business in Nigeria, which resulted in a high currency loss of 1.38 billion Swiss francs, as Holcim announced on Friday. Excluding this special effect, however, net profit rose by 3.9 percent to 1.78 billion Swiss francs.

In operational terms, Holcim has improved. Recurring operating profit EBIT rose by 1.4 percent to 2.88 billion Swiss francs. Once again, the strong Swiss franc weighed on Holcim's results. This cost 203 million francs in operating profit.

In organic terms, i.e. from organic growth, recurring EBIT increased by 12.2 percent. Acquisitions also had a slightly negative impact on operating profit. In local currencies, the increase amounted to 10.3 percent. The recurring EBIT margin improved to 18.3% after 17.5% in the previous year.

Meanwhile, sales fell by 2.9% to CHF 15.72 billion. Here too, the strong Swiss franc is to blame, costing 810 million francs in sales. Organic sales would have risen by 2.9 percent.

Expectations partly exceeded

The figures no longer include the North American business, which was spun off last summer and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as the independent US company Amrize. In this respect, the previous year's figures are pro forma results.

Overall, Holcim missed analysts' expectations in terms of sales, but exceeded them in terms of recurring EBIT and margin.

Shareholders should benefit from the result: Holcim intends to pay a dividend of 1.70 Swiss francs per share. In the previous year, the Group paid 3.10 francs. However, the North American business was still on board at that time.

Targeting higher sales and operating profit

Holcim expects sales growth of 3 to 5 percent in local currency in the new 2026 financial year. At the same time, recurring EBIT is expected to increase by 8 to 10 percent in local currency. The corresponding margin is expected to increase further.

Holcim is also targeting a free cash flow of around CHF 2 billion. In addition, the business with recycled construction and demolition materials is set to grow by over 20 percent.