4:53 a.m.

The devastating wildfires in and around Los Angeles have left a trail of devastation in their wake, like a war zone, with five people killed and numerous others injured so far, according to the authorities. According to media reports, around 130,000 people have been displaced and more than 1,100 buildings have been destroyed. The fires are still not under control.

The latest deaths were recorded north-east of the Los Angeles metropolis, near Pasadena, where the so-called "Eaton Fire" was still out of control. This major fire has already spread to an area of around 42 square kilometers.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency and canceled his trip to Italy planned for Friday. According to the US media, this is already one of the worst fire disasters in the history of Los Angeles.

The "Palisades Fire" on the western edge of Los Angeles is raging even more extensively. It has spread over an area of more than 64 square kilometers, from the hills of Pacific Palisades to the beaches of Malibu. According to initial estimates by the authorities, around a thousand buildings burned down.

The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, urged people to follow the evacuation orders. Firefighters from all parts of the country were to arrive for reinforcement. US President Joe Biden promised an additional 2,000 National Guard firefighters during a visit to the Cal Fire fire protection authority.