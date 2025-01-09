  1. Residential Customers
Fires in Southern California Hollywood is evacuated ++ Five dead ++ 130,000 people on the run

SDA

9.1.2025 - 06:25

None of the major fires in and around Los Angeles are yet under control. Well over 130,000 people in the region have been urged to leave their homes. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen.

Keystone-SDA

09.01.2025, 06:25

09.01.2025, 06:32

The most important facts at a glance

  • California has again been ravaged by deadly wildfires since Tuesday (January 7, 2025).
  • Four major fires continue to spread in and around Los Angeles, fanned by strong winds.
  • Now there is another fire - in the Hollywood Hills.
  • The winds are making firefighting efforts more difficult.
  • The death toll has risen to at least five.
  • The authorities fear that there could be more victims.
  • Around 130,000 people are on the run.
  • Numerous people have suffered injuries.
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 5.15 a.m.

    New fire in Hollywood

    Due to the outbreak of a new fire in the Los Angeles area, the authorities have urgently called for the evacuation of the center of Hollywood. There is an imminent danger to life, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Wednesday (local time).

    This is a legal order to leave the area now. An attached map showed that the evacuation order affects historic parts of the Los Angeles district, which is world-famous as a film dream factory. The new fire had broken out just a few hundred meters from the famous Hollywood Boulevard.

    Due to the outbreak of a new fire in the Los Angeles area, authorities have issued an urgent evacuation order for the center of Hollywood. (January 8, 2025)
    Due to the outbreak of a new fire in the Los Angeles area, authorities have issued an urgent evacuation order for the center of Hollywood. (January 8, 2025)
    Image: Keystone
  • 4:53 a.m.

    At least five people have died

    The devastating wildfires in and around Los Angeles have left a trail of devastation in their wake, like a war zone, with five people killed and numerous others injured so far, according to the authorities. According to media reports, around 130,000 people have been displaced and more than 1,100 buildings have been destroyed. The fires are still not under control.

    The latest deaths were recorded north-east of the Los Angeles metropolis, near Pasadena, where the so-called "Eaton Fire" was still out of control. This major fire has already spread to an area of around 42 square kilometers.

    Outgoing US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency and canceled his trip to Italy planned for Friday. According to the US media, this is already one of the worst fire disasters in the history of Los Angeles.

    The "Palisades Fire" on the western edge of Los Angeles is raging even more extensively. It has spread over an area of more than 64 square kilometers, from the hills of Pacific Palisades to the beaches of Malibu. According to initial estimates by the authorities, around a thousand buildings burned down.

    The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, urged people to follow the evacuation orders. Firefighters from all parts of the country were to arrive for reinforcement. US President Joe Biden promised an additional 2,000 National Guard firefighters during a visit to the Cal Fire fire protection authority.

  • 3.10 p.m.

    Biden cancels last trip abroad to see the Pope

    Due to the devastating fires in California, outgoing US President Joe Biden has canceled his trip to Italy and an audience with Pope Francis planned for Friday. His spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced that Biden wanted to focus on leading the overall federal response to the fires in the coming days. Biden had planned to travel to Italy shortly before his farewell as US President; an audience with Pope Francis was planned.

    Biden made the decision to cancel the trip after his return from Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, said Jean-Pierre. There, Biden had met with the police, fire department and rescue workers who were fighting the historic fires in the region.

    At least five people have died in the fires and numerous people have been injured. According to US media, it is already one of the worst fire disasters in the history of Los Angeles. More than 1,000 buildings are said to have been destroyed. Wind speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour are making the fire-fighting work more difficult.

  • 2.10 a.m.

    Houses of celebrities burn down

    The house of Hollywood comedian Billy Crystal has burned down in the fires in Los Angeles. According to the Hollywood Reporter, he and his wife Janice have lost the house they had lived in since 1979. "Of course we are heartbroken, but with the love of our children and our friends, we will get through this".

    The homes of the actor couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester and the actress Anna Faris also burned down, reported the celebrity portal "TMZ.com".

    "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill (73) told his Instagram followers that he had left his house in Malibu "at the last minute". He had already seen flames on the roadside. Jamie Lee Curtis mourned the loss of her home in Pacific Palisades. "Our beloved neighborhood is gone," she wrote on Instagram. Her own house had been spared, but so many other people had lost everything.

    Pacific Palisades is an affluent neighborhood in the west of Los Angeles with around 25,000 residents. Stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Tom Hanks and Reese Witherspoon have homes there.

  • 1.29 a.m.

    Report: At least five dead in fires in California

    The number of victims in the devastating fires has risen. At least five people have died, said Sheriff Robert Luna of Los Angeles County, as reported by US station KABC. On Wednesday morning (local time), Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone initially spoke of two deaths. There were also a "large number" of injured residents who did not leave their homes in time, Marrone said at a press conference.

    The deaths occurred north-east of the US West Coast metropolis of Los Angeles, near Pasadena, where the so-called "Eaton Fire" continued to burn out of control. Several large fires are raging in Southern California. Around 70,000 people were called upon to leave their homes.

    According to the US media, this is already one of the worst fire disasters in the history of the city of Los Angeles. More than 1100 buildings are said to have been destroyed. Wind speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour are making the fire-fighting work more difficult.

  • 1 o'clock

    Trophy gala canceled due to fires in Los Angeles

    The devastating fires in Los Angeles are also having an impact on Hollywood's show business. The organizers of the prestigious Critics Choice Awards have postponed their trophy gala in Santa Monica scheduled for this Sunday due to the fires. "All our thoughts and prayers are with those who are battling the devastating fires and with all those who have been affected," said a statement from the head of the association, Joey Berlin.

    With almost 600 members, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) is the largest film and television critics association in the USA and Canada. The awards gala of the 30th Critics Choice Awards will now take place on January 26 in Santa Monica.

    The Vatican thriller "Conclave" by Wolfsburg-born director Edward Berger is one of the top contenders for the Critics Choice Awards with eleven nominations. The film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked" has an equal chance of winning, followed by the science fiction drama "Dune: Part Two" and the musical film "Emilia Pérez" with ten nominations each.

    Film studios have canceled premiere celebrations. Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) canceled a nomination ceremony. The list of nominees was announced in writing instead.

    The Universal Studios Hollywood amusement park and the Griffith Observatory on the city's hill, known from many films, also remained closed for the time being.

  • Thursday, January 9, 2025, 0:50 a.m.

    NHL game in Los Angeles canceled due to fires

    The professional ice hockey league NHL has postponed the Los Angeles Kings' home game against the Calgary Flames scheduled for Wednesday evening (local time) due to the severe wildfires in California. Both teams were supposed to play each other in the Kings' arena in the middle of the Pacific metropolis. A new date has not yet been set.

    "Our condolences go out to the entire Los Angeles community," the Kings said in a statement: "We thank the hard-working first responders who are working tirelessly to contain the fire and protect our community. We thank the league for their support in keeping our fans, staff and players safe."

    It is likely that more games in the North American professional leagues will be affected by the ongoing large-scale fires in the coming days. The Los Angeles Lakers basketball team are due to play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. The match is scheduled to take place in the same arena where the ice hockey game was canceled. The NFL football league is also closely monitoring the events and the possible impact on upcoming matches.

    • Show more