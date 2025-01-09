09.02 a.m.

The major fires in the Los Angeles area are now also affecting the announcement of the Oscar nominations. The film academy had planned to announce the contenders for Hollywood's top prize on January 17.

Due to the fires, this will take place two days later, CEO Bill Kramer announced in a letter to the approximately 10,000 members, as reported by US media. This gives the filmmakers more time to vote on the candidates. Kramer expressed his sympathy to those affected by the fires. "So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you," the Los Angeles Times quoted from the letter. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 2.

The organizers of the prestigious Critics Choice Awards had previously postponed their trophy gala in Santa Monica scheduled for this Sunday due to the fires. "All our thoughts and prayers are with those who are battling the devastating fires and with all those who have been affected," said a statement from the head of the association, Joey Berlin.

With almost 600 members, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) is the largest film and television critics association in the USA and Canada. The awards gala of the 30th Critics Choice Awards will now take place on January 26 in Santa Monica. Film studios canceled premiere celebrations. Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) canceled a nomination ceremony. The list of nominees was announced in writing instead.