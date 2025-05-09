"Be human" - Holocaust survivor Friedländer is dead - Gallery Margot Friedländer at one of her last public appearances. (archive picture) Image: dpa Margot Friedländer survived the Theresienstadt concentration camp, went to the USA - and returned to her old homeland in her late 80s. (archive picture) Image: dpa "Be human" - Holocaust survivor Friedländer is dead - Gallery Margot Friedländer at one of her last public appearances. (archive picture) Image: dpa Margot Friedländer survived the Theresienstadt concentration camp, went to the USA - and returned to her old homeland in her late 80s. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Thousands of schoolchildren in Germany have heard her story, and she was still speaking out at the age of 100. Margot Friedländer was a tireless Holocaust witness.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer is dead.

The important contemporary witness to the persecution of Jews during the Nazi regime died on Friday in Berlin at the age of 103, her foundation announced in the evening.

The Holocaust survivor was still speaking in school classes at the age of over 100 and admonishing people at memorial events - kindly, patiently, tenaciously. Show more

In the end, Margot Friedländer appeared very delicate, fragile. But the little woman stood bolt upright almost to the end. Even at over 100 years of age, the Holocaust survivor spoke in school classes, admonished at memorial events - friendly, patient, tenacious. She spoke about her family, who were murdered by the National Socialists, and about her own fate in the Theresienstadt concentration camp. But her most important message was: "Be human."

She appeared in public on Wednesday with this important message. Her voice was already very weak. Now the honorary citizen of Berlin has died at the age of 103.

She remembered the persecution and disenfranchisement of her own Jewish family under Adolf Hitler "as if it were yesterday", as she told the German Press Agency in early 2025. She was one of the last people to have experienced all of this and was still able to tell about it herself.

Mit Margot Friedländer verlieren wir eine wundervolle und herzliche Persönlichkeit, die stets gekämpft hat für das Gute auf der Welt. Ihr unermüdliches Engagement für Erinnerung, Versöhnung und Menschlichkeit bleibt ein Vermächtnis, das weit über ihr eigenes Leben hinausstrahlt. pic.twitter.com/DR8d7a0igD — Volker Wissing (@Wissing) May 9, 2025

But Margot Friedländer lived in the now. The division of society in Germany and the rise of the right-wing agitated her. "I don't know very much about politics," she said in the dpa interview. "But I always say: that's how it started back then too. Be careful. Don't do it."

A notebook, an amber necklace

Margot Friedländer was born in Berlin on November 5, 1921. She was still called Bendheim back then. Her parents were already divorced when her mother became increasingly desperate in the early 1940s to get out of Hitler's Germany with her two children. Just before their planned escape to Upper Silesia, Margot's brother Ralph was arrested by the Gestapo in 1943. The mother turned herself in so as not to leave her son alone. Both were later murdered in the Auschwitz extermination camp.

"It must never happen again": Margot Friedländer worked tirelessly against forgetting. Archivbild: dpa

Margot was left with a sentence from her mother that later became the title of her memoirs: "Try to make your life." Her mother also left behind an amber necklace, which Margot wore for the rest of her life. And a notebook.

From hiding place to hiding place

The 21-year-old had 16 people who helped her go into hiding in various hiding places. She managed for 15 months, then things went wrong. Jewish "snatchers", who were tracking down other Jews for the Nazis at the time, caught her on the street. She was deported to Theresienstadt - a "limbo, not life, not death".

Selten war ich so beehrt, eine Persönlichkeit zu kennen wie die wundervolle Margot Friedländer.



Sie war ein Leuchtturm der Menschlichkeit, wo Vorbild der Versöhnung und eine Inspiration für alle, die ein Mensch sein wollen.

Sie wird uns schmerzlich fehlen. Ruhe sie in Frieden. pic.twitter.com/jnhDvanXuK — Omid Nouripour (@nouripour) May 9, 2025

Towards the end of the war, she saw the misery of the people who came out of Auschwitz in the turmoil of the last days. It became clear to her that she would never see her mother and brother again. She went to the USA with her husband Adolf Friedländer, where she worked in a clothes store and as a travel agent. He was by her side for more than 50 years. "We had both experienced the same thing, we both had the same pain, we didn't need to talk about it," she later said. Her husband died in 1997.

"Don't call it homesickness"

In 2003, Margot Friedländer returned to her hometown for the first time, at the invitation of the Berlin Senate and accompanied by filmmaker Thomas Halaczinsky. He shot the film "Don't Call It Homesick" with her. On the very first day, she felt that this was her home again, Friedländer later said. She moved back to Berlin in her late 80s.

Her American surroundings were skeptical. One objection she heard was that the Germans perhaps only saw her as a nice old lady and felt less guilty because of her. Margot Friedländer disregarded this. She has never regretted returning, she said. "I am doing something that you may find strange, but I am - I feel - German."

On the cover of "Vogue"

She received a lot of attention in her new, old home - many people listened when the old lady spoke very impressively. In her apartment in a Berlin retirement home, where she lived with her very self-confident cat, there was hardly enough room for all the awards and honors. There were souvenir pictures of politicians on the walls, and on a table stood the Bambi for her courage and the framed cover picture of her in Vogue.

Grace, humanity, wisdom - to see 102-year old Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer on the cover of @VOGUE_Germany is a delight on so many levels. pic.twitter.com/Os7nsvY2Xo — Steffen Seibert (@GerAmbTLV) June 19, 2024

Berlin made her an honorary citizen and she received the Federal Cross of Merit for her commitment in 2011. "You have extended a hand of reconciliation to which no one is entitled," said the then Federal President Christian Wulff. The belated recognition did her good. "I had good experiences with parents, adults, children and pupils," she said, "with people."

She enjoyed going to the opera into old age when she had time. Her favorite work: "Nabucco", the story of the captivity of the Hebrews in Babylonia. She once said that she often sat with tears in her eyes during the prisoners' chorus "Va, pensiero".

"We can no longer change what happened"

Friedländer leaves behind many things, but above all her message of reconciliation and remembrance. At the age of 101, she set up a foundation to promote freedom and democracy. This is intended to continue educational work in schools and also award the Margot Friedländer Prize.

"We can no longer change what happened, but it must never happen again," said Friedländer. "Never again should even one person be subjected to what was done to people back then, because people were not recognized as human beings."

Stolpersteine at Skalitzer Strasse 32 in Berlin-Kreuzberg commemorate her brother Ralph and her mother Auguste Bendheim. Margot also has a stone there. It mentions her deportation to Theresienstadt. Underneath it says: "survived".