Death Holocaust survivor Shlomo Graber has died at the age of 99

SDA

25.8.2025 - 09:37

The painter and Holocaust survivor Shlomo Graber (1926-2025). (archive picture)
The painter and Holocaust survivor Shlomo Graber (1926-2025). (archive picture)
Keystone

The artist and Holocaust survivor Shlomo Graber died on Sunday at the age of 99. This was confirmed by the Jewish Community of Basel on Monday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. He was one of the last contemporary witnesses of the Shoah in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA

25.08.2025, 09:37

Graber was born in 1926 in Majdan, now in Ukraine and then in Czechoslovakia. He grew up in Hungary. In 1944, he was deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp. The National Socialists later deported him to Fünfteichen and Görlitz.

There he survived a death march before the camp was liberated by the Red Army in 1945. With the exception of him and his father, all members of his family were murdered by the National Socialists, as Shlomo Graber wrote in his autobiography "Dreimal dem Tod entkommen" (Escaped Death Three Times).

After the war, he emigrated to Israel and worked for an electronics company. From 1989, Basel became his adopted home. Until shortly before his death, he ran the "Galerie Spalentor" in the old town together with his partner. He worked as a painter and author in his studio there. He always kept the memory of the Shoah alive, for example by giving lectures at schools.

