Falling interest rates are making mortgages more affordable, but home prices are rising inexorably. In cities like Zurich, the dream of home ownership remains out of reach for many - favorable regions are benefiting.

Samuel Walder

The Swiss real estate landscape is experiencing an upswing: lower interest rates from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) are making homes more attractive, but rising demand is continuing to drive up prices. For many, the dream of home ownership remains elusive, as reported by "Blick".

The big winners of the interest rate cuts are potential homeowners, but real estate prices are also climbing inexorably. Forecasts by ZKB, UBS and Raiffeisen predict price growth of between 2 and 4.5 percent in 2025.

According to Raiffeisen real estate expert Fredy Hasenmaile, cities such as Zurich and Bern and their agglomerations will be particularly affected, as will fiscally attractive regions in central Switzerland and tourist hotspots.

What home ownership costs

Prices for residential property vary greatly: according to the ZKB, Kilchberg ZH is the most expensive municipality in Switzerland, with a price level six times higher than in the cheapest municipality of Basse-Vendlin JU.

In Zurich, a ten-year condominium in good condition costs an average of CHF 2 million. Buyers need 400,000 francs of equity and a household income of 240,000 to 290,000 francs. "Even if both partners are employed, the dream of owning a condominium is often only feasible in urban areas," explains real estate expert Donato Scognamiglio.

It is cheaper in regions such as Thurgau or Aargau. In Frauenfeld, you pay an average of 896,000 francs for an apartment, in Aarau 1 million francs. A household income of 150,000 to 180,000 francs is enough to finance a home there. "The typical home buyer in these regions will be a Zurich resident who can no longer afford the high prices," says Scognamiglio.

New construction projects in the pipeline

There is hope for the market: construction activity is increasing. New apartments are being built, particularly in regions such as the Lower Valais, the Mendrisio-Lugano-Bellinzona axis and parts of the Aargau. UBS figures show that most new projects are planned in Central Switzerland and Aargau. The frontrunners are the Val-de-Travers (JU), the Rhine Valley (SG) and the Thur Valley (TG).

Nevertheless, the construction boom remains regionally limited, and there is still a shortage in the five major centers and neighboring regions.

More favorable financing options

One ray of hope for home buyers: mortgage interest rates have fallen. According to the Moneyland Mortgage Index, ten-year fixed-rate mortgages currently cost 1.56 percent, while two-year fixed-rate mortgages are at 1.30 percent - the lowest level in the last 12 months.

Raiffeisen expert Hasenmaile predicts that Saron mortgages could become even cheaper over the course of the year, while interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages will remain largely stable. UBS expects the ten-year fixed-rate mortgage to remain the most cost-effective option over the entire term.

A challenge for many

"Falling interest rates are making home ownership more attractive, but rising prices continue to pose a hurdle," summarizes "Blick".

Those who can afford to buy their own home have to dig deep into their pockets - or switch to cheaper regions. Meanwhile, living space remains scarce in urban centers and the construction boom is not enough to meet demand in the long term.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.