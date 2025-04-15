Home ownership is back in vogue. Investment properties are leveling off. Picture: sda

The Swiss real estate market is reviving: Favorable mortgage rates and stable conditions are driving prices for owner-occupied homes and apartments slightly upwards - only investment properties are flagging.

Samuel Walder

In the first quarter of 2025, prices for owner-occupied residential property in Switzerland rose slightly by 0.6 percent.

This is due to persistently low mortgage rates and high demand.

Condominiums and single-family homes in particular recorded moderate price growth, while owner-occupied homes continue to be considered crisis-proof.

On the other hand, investment properties such as apartment buildings became less attractive as stricter financing rules and uncertain interest rate prospects put the brakes on investments. Show more

The Swiss real estate market is showing signs of life again! After a brief breather, prices for owner-occupied residential property climbed slightly again in the first quarter of 2025.

According to the latest "IAZI Private Real Estate Price Index", transaction prices rose by 0.6% - a delicate but clear signal of fresh momentum on the market!

Particularly pleasing for homeowners: Prices for single-family homes rose by 0.5% after weakening slightly in the previous quarter.

Condominiums are also very popular - with an increase of 0.6%, they are continuing their upward trend. Within one year, the price growth for residential property amounts to a total of 2.7%.

Low mortgage rates as a turbo for owner-occupied homes

A key factor in this development is the persistently low mortgage interest rates. They act as cheap fuel for prospective buyers.

According to the "IAZI Investment Real Estate Price Index", in a world shaken by political crises, the turmoil of war and economic turbulence, home ownership in Switzerland remains a safe haven - stable, stable in value, reliable.

But shadows on the market: investment properties are losing their appeal

However, the situation is less rosy for apartment buildings. Here, the "IAZI Investment Real Estate Price Index" reports a slight decline of 0.2% in the first quarter of 2025, leaving a meagre increase of just 1.0% for the year as a whole - the glow of earlier boom times has noticeably faded.

The reasons for this? Stricter lending policies, stricter capital adequacy requirements (Basel III) and a cautious financing policy on the part of banks. Many construction projects are having to be scaled back or canceled altogether, which is slowing down construction activity.

The central banks have recently lowered key interest rates - a glimmer of hope for investors.

However, experts warn that if inflationary pressure rises again due to higher government spending and trade barriers, interest rates could soon rise again. And that would cause the real estate market to falter again.

