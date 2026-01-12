How much view must the occupant of a terraced house grant her neighbor above her? The parties have been arguing about this question for years. Symbolbild: Keystone

While the rental market is calming down slightly, the owner-occupied home market in Switzerland continues to move in only one direction: upwards. Prices are rising significantly, especially in eastern Switzerland and in tourist regions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? bleu News summarizes for you Prices for owner-occupied residential property in Switzerland continued to rise in the fourth quarter, particularly strongly for condominiums (+1.2 %).

Year-on-year, single-family homes rose by 5.7 % and apartments by 3.8 %, driven primarily by strong domestic demand.

The highest price increases were recorded in eastern Switzerland and tourist communities, while urban centers saw more moderate rises. Show more

Prices for owner-occupied residential property continued to rise at a high level in the fourth quarter. Condominiums have become even more expensive than single-family homes.

According to the Raiffeisen transaction price index published on Monday, the latter were 0.2 percent more expensive in the fourth quarter than in the third. Condominiums even rose by 1.2 percent on average.

Within one year, i.e. compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, prices for single-family homes even climbed by 5.7% and for apartments by 3.8%.

"In contrast to the rental apartment market, where rental price growth has recently calmed somewhat due to the decline in immigration, price momentum in the owner-occupied home market, which is more strongly influenced by domestic demand, remains high," Fredy Hasenmaile, Chief Economist at Raiffeisen Switzerland, is quoted as saying in the press release.

Eastern Switzerland records strongest inflation

From a cantonal perspective, prices for single-family homes rose the most in the Bern and Eastern Switzerland regions compared to the previous year, while prices for condominiums rose the most in the Central Switzerland and Eastern Switzerland regions.

Broken down by municipality type, the increase in house prices was highest in the centers and tourist municipalities, but lowest in the urban centers. In a year-on-year comparison, apartments rose the most in tourist resorts.

The Raiffeisen Transaction Price Index is published quarterly at the beginning of each new quarter. It measures the price development of owner-occupied residential property in Switzerland based on Raiffeisen and Swiss Real Estate Datapool (SRED) transaction data.