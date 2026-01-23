Housing prices in Switzerland continued to rise in the second quarter. This was due to condominium prices increasing, while prices for single-family homes fell slightly.

According to the Swiss Residential Real Estate Price Index (IMPI), purchase prices for single-family homes fell slightly in the second quarter. However, this does not change the long-term price trend for residential real estate. (Stock photo)

From April to June, the Swiss Residential Real Estate Price Index (IMPI) rose by 0.7 percent from the previous quarter to 127.7 points, the FSO announced on Thursday. Year-over-year, prices climbed by 3.5 percent.

At the national level, prices for single-family homes declined by 0.4 percent quarter-over-quarter. In contrast, condominium prices rose by 1.6 percent compared to the first quarter. Housing prices rose the most in urban municipalities and small towns (+1.8 percent). Meanwhile, they remained stable in rural municipalities.

Homes in Cities and Villages Have Become Cheaper

Condominium prices rose across all municipality sizes. Prices rose the most in rural villages (+2.8 percent).

The trend for single-family homes was the opposite: prices fell the most in rural villages (-1.8 percent). Detached homes also became cheaper in so-called “intermediate municipalities” (-0.6 percent) and in large cities (-0.8 percent). In contrast, prices rose in medium-sized and small cities.

Upward Trend Continues

In the long term, the real estate market continues to rise despite already high prices. Compared to the previous year, prices for both single-family homes (+2.7 percent) and condominiums (+4.2 percent) increased significantly.

The IMPI is a relatively new indicator: it has only been published quarterly since fall 2020. According to the FSO, it is calculated based on an average of about 7,000 transactions from all regions of Switzerland. The FSO obtains data from the 28 largest mortgage lenders in Switzerland. These institutions cover a very large market share, as the vast majority of real estate purchases are financed with a mortgage, according to the FSO.