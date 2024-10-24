Police officers instruct homeless people in New Orleans to set up their tents elsewhere on Wednesday. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Taylor Swift is coming to New Orleans for three concerts, followed by the Super Bowl in February. So that the city in the US state of Louisiana can show itself "from its best side", as the governor's office puts it, a homeless camp has been relocated without further ado.

dpa

Other homeless people living in the historic French Quarter were also to be moved there, according to the police.

It was a security measure in view of the upcoming concerts and the Super Bowl in February, according to the office of the Republican governor of Louisiana. Show more

A spokeswoman for Jeff Landry, the Republican governor of Louisiana, said it was a security measure in view of the upcoming concerts and the Super Bowl, the season finale of the NFL football league, in February. "We want to make sure New Orleans is at its best on the world stage," said Landry's communications director Kate Kelly. She told the AP news agency that only "the most dangerous blocks" would be closed, where homeless people regularly walked through busy streets. The plans to close the camp were first revealed on Monday.

Martha Kegel, the executive director of Unity of Greater New Orleans, a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide permanent housing for the homeless, said that while the relocation of the encampment went better than feared - it was nonetheless unnecessary and harmful. "Some were afraid and left," she said. Every effort to help the people had been in vain. Many in the camp were mentally ill and did not trust the authorities or people who wanted to help.

Swift or NFL probably had no influence on the decision

Terrence Cobbins is one of those who had to leave the camp. He told the AP about his displeasure. He said no other artist had been moved like this: "Why Taylor Swift?" He said he was not happy about the move, "but there's nothing I can do about it".

There was initially no indication that Swift or the NFL - which hosted the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans four years ago - had any influence on the decision to move the camp.

