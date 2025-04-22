Mallorca: Homeless people steal yacht and end up in distress at sea - Gallery It is not known where the two homeless people wanted to go with the sailboat they stole in Mallorca. Image: dpa Two homeless people stole a sailing boat on Mallorca and then got into distress at sea. (Archive picture) Image: dpa Mallorca: Homeless people steal yacht and end up in distress at sea - Gallery It is not known where the two homeless people wanted to go with the sailboat they stole in Mallorca. Image: dpa Two homeless people stole a sailing boat on Mallorca and then got into distress at sea. (Archive picture) Image: dpa

From their night quarters at Mallorca airport to a long voyage across the Mediterranean. This is apparently what two homeless people had in mind. But the sea voyage turned out to be more difficult than expected.

Two homeless men, who normally spend the night at Mallorca airport, stole a sailing yacht and got into distress on the open sea. The two Spaniards, aged 53 and 59, had broken open the twelve-metre-long sailing boat in the port of San Antonio de la Playa in Can Pastilla near the Ballermann on Easter Sunday and set sail with it, the police said.

After the boat was reported stolen, the police set out to search for it. On Monday, the boat thieves were already 25 kilometers further south near Cabrera, a small neighboring island of Mallorca. However, they had lost their bearings and made an emergency call, as reported by island media. The two thieves were very relieved when they were finally rescued and arrested by the water police.

Great housing shortage on Mallorca

It was not initially known whether the two "sailors" were just looking for an adventure or a new place to stay. Due to the high rents, illegal vacation rentals and a lack of offers, the housing shortage on the vacation island is great. Some people therefore spend the night in the entrance area of the airport, although the operator repeatedly evicts homeless people from there.