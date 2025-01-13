The Ticino cantonal police are investigating how the accident in Bellinzona came about. (archive picture) sda

A homeowner was beaten and robbed in hospital by suspected burglars in Vairano TI on Sunday morning. The police are now investigating.

In Vairano in the municipality of Gambarogno TI, a man was beaten and robbed in hospital on Sunday morning.

According to the Ticino cantonal police, they are looking for three men.

It is unclear what injuries the man suffered. Show more

A house owner in Vairano in the municipality of Gambarogno TI was beaten ready for hospitalization by suspected burglars on Sunday morning. The Ticino cantonal police are looking for three men following an initial reconstruction of the incident.

As they announced on Monday, they were "people who did not express themselves correctly in Italian", according to the statement. They stole valuables. The injuries sustained by the homeowner are not specified in the police statement.

Witnesses who noticed anything suspicious in the area should call 0848 25 55 55.