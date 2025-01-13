  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Robbery in Ticino Homeowner beaten ready for hospitalization by burglars

SDA

13.1.2025 - 12:41

The Ticino cantonal police are investigating how the accident in Bellinzona came about. (archive picture)
The Ticino cantonal police are investigating how the accident in Bellinzona came about. (archive picture)
sda

A homeowner was beaten and robbed in hospital by suspected burglars in Vairano TI on Sunday morning. The police are now investigating.

Keystone-SDA

13.01.2025, 12:41

13.01.2025, 12:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Vairano in the municipality of Gambarogno TI, a man was beaten and robbed in hospital on Sunday morning.
  • According to the Ticino cantonal police, they are looking for three men.
  • It is unclear what injuries the man suffered.
Show more

A house owner in Vairano in the municipality of Gambarogno TI was beaten ready for hospitalization by suspected burglars on Sunday morning. The Ticino cantonal police are looking for three men following an initial reconstruction of the incident.

As they announced on Monday, they were "people who did not express themselves correctly in Italian", according to the statement. They stole valuables. The injuries sustained by the homeowner are not specified in the police statement.

Witnesses who noticed anything suspicious in the area should call 0848 25 55 55.

More from the department

Nutrition. The Swiss are increasingly giving up meat

NutritionThe Swiss are increasingly giving up meat

Train station at the airport restricted. Are you flying soon? Then you might have to take a streetcar or cab

Train station at the airport restrictedAre you flying soon? Then you might have to take a streetcar or cab

Defense. 12,500 recruits enlist for winter RS

Defense12,500 recruits enlist for winter RS