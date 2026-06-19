The Glarus Cantonal Court has found a young Tibetan man guilty of intentional homicide. He shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in October 2021. His sentence includes a prison term of just under 11 years, deportation, and fines.

In 2021, the Tibetan man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend with a pistol in Netstal, Glarus. He has now been sentenced. (File photo)

Following a failed romantic relationship, the Tibetan man killed his ex-girlfriend in October 2021 in Netstal, Glarus. The perpetrator fired twice through the windshield of the young woman’s car, striking her in the head and fatally wounding her.

The man confessed to the crime. He claimed it was committed in the heat of the moment; prior to that, he had intended to kill himself with the pistol.

An initial trial took place in 2024 but had to be repeated later due to procedural flaws. The cantonal court deemed the defense at that time to be insufficient. The defense attorney had initially pleaded murder.

The Tibetan man has now been convicted of intentional homicide. He must serve ten years and eight months behind bars. In addition, he will be deported for five years and must pay compensation to the bereaved family. The verdict is not yet final.