Police officers work after the fatal incident at Hamburg's Wandsbek Markt subway station on Thursday evening. Image: Keystone/dpa/Fabian Höfig

Two people die on the tracks of Hamburg's Wandsbek-Markt subway station. The police see indications of a homicide - and give details of what they know so far.

A homicide squad is investigating the deaths of two people in a Hamburg subway station. A police spokesman said that a homicide was suspected. According to initial findings, both people had been on the platform of the Wandsbek-Markt station on Thursday evening independently of each other. Then one person grabbed the other and threw themselves in front of the arriving subway train. The two have yet to be identified.

No further details of what happened were initially known. According to the police, witnesses are receiving pastoral care.

Subway service interrupted

According to Hamburger Hochbahn AG, U1 services between the Wartenau and Wandsbek-Gartenstadt stops have been interrupted since the evening. The line is not expected to be reopened until the start of the morning commuter service.