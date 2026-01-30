  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Train runs over two people Homicide squad investigating deaths at Hamburg subway station

dpa

30.1.2026 - 04:25

Police officers work after the fatal incident at Hamburg's Wandsbek Markt subway station on Thursday evening.
Police officers work after the fatal incident at Hamburg's Wandsbek Markt subway station on Thursday evening.
Image: Keystone/dpa/Fabian Höfig

Two people die on the tracks of Hamburg's Wandsbek-Markt subway station. The police see indications of a homicide - and give details of what they know so far.

DPA

30.01.2026, 04:25

30.01.2026, 04:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people in a Hamburg subway station.
  • A police spokesperson said that a homicide is suspected.
  • The two people were run over by an incoming subway train and died.
Show more

A homicide squad is investigating the deaths of two people in a Hamburg subway station. A police spokesman said that a homicide was suspected. According to initial findings, both people had been on the platform of the Wandsbek-Markt station on Thursday evening independently of each other. Then one person grabbed the other and threw themselves in front of the arriving subway train. The two have yet to be identified.

No further details of what happened were initially known. According to the police, witnesses are receiving pastoral care.

Subway service interrupted

According to Hamburger Hochbahn AG, U1 services between the Wartenau and Wandsbek-Gartenstadt stops have been interrupted since the evening. The line is not expected to be reopened until the start of the morning commuter service.

More from the department

Computers. Success of the iPhone 17 drives Apple to record quarter

ComputersSuccess of the iPhone 17 drives Apple to record quarter

"I've cried so much"Why Stefanie Giesinger is going through a difficult time right now

Effects on your wallet. The Federal Council wants to dig deeper into your pocket again

Effects on your walletThe Federal Council wants to dig deeper into your pocket again